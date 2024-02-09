Watch Now
Body found in Escondido flood channel, police investigating

crime scene tape flood channel body found escondido 2-9-24
ABC 10News
Police and firefighters in Escondido found a body in a flood channel Friday morning, according to the Escondido Police Department.
Posted at 3:04 PM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 18:04:29-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Police and firefighters in Escondido found a body in a flood channel Friday morning, according to the Escondido Police Department.

EPD says it and the Escondido Fire Department responded after receiving reports around 11:30 a.m. of a man lying unconscious in the flood control channel at Harmony Grove Road. First responders ruled the man dead at the scene.

EPD says there is nothing suspicious about the death, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists gathers the latest information.

