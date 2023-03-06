Woman seriously injured in Poway rollover crash, alcohol believed a factor

POWAY (CNS) - A motorist was seriously injured after rolling her car off an embankment and onto State Route 67, where it struck another vehicle, the sheriff's department said Sunday.

The crash happened at 11:12 p.m. Saturday when a 26-year-old woman driving a 2008 Mercedes-Benz sedan crossed into the northbound lanes of SR-67, drove the wrong way up an embankment along the northbound lanes, then rolled the car back onto the roadway, where it landed on a 2017 Volkswagen GTI driven by a 27-year-old man, according to Sgt. Sean Gallagher of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The woman at the wheel of the Mercedes was rushed to Sharp Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Gallagher said. The Volkswagen driver was rushed to Palomar Medical Center Escondido with minor injuries.

Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the collision, Gallagher said.

The Sheriff's Traffic Accident Reconstruction team was called to the scene to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact sheriff's Traffic Investigator Donald Westfall at 858-513-2800.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.