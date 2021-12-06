Watch
Woman seriously hurt in collision in Torrey Pines neighborhood

Posted at 6:37 PM, Dec 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-05 21:37:58-05

TORREY PINES, Calif. (CNS) — A woman was seriously injured when the vehicle she was driving rolled over and caught on fire in the Torrey Pines neighborhood, police said Sunday.

The 48-year-old woman was driving eastbound on 3000 Science Park Road at 11:55 p.m. Saturday and as she crossed the intersection of Torreyana Road her car collided with the center island of 3100 Merryfield Row, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

The vehicle rolled onto its roof and caught on fire, the officer said. The woman was transported to a hospital to be treated for a punctured lung, she said.

Police traffic units responded and were handling the investigation.

