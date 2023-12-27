Woman killed in stabbing at San Marcos shopping center

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) – A possible argument at a San Marcos shopping center led to a woman's stabbing death late Tuesday night.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials said deputies were called to the Civic Center Plaza at 141 N. Twin Oaks Valley Road, near San Marcos Boulevard, at around 10:20 p.m. due to a reported domestic violence incident.

When deputies arrived at the address, they concluded the incident was not related to a residence and it had occurred outside in the shopping center.

According to sheriff's officials, an unidentified woman was found at the scene with a stab wound to her body; she was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries a short time after arrival.

Sheriff’s officials said the man who reported the incident remained at the scene. He was detained for questioning and considered a potential suspect in the investigation.

ABC 10News was at the shopping center as deputies placed crime scene tape in an area between an LA Fitness gym and Pizza Nova restaurant.

Preliminary information has led sheriff's investigators to believe an argument may have occurred between the man and victim before the stabbing.