Woman, dog killed in Vista mobile-home fire

VISTA (CNS) — A late-morning fire gutted a mobile home at a Vista trailer park Friday, killing a resident and her dog, authorities reported.

The blaze in the 700 block of Sycamore Avenue was reported about 9:50 a.m., Vista Fire Chief Ned Vander Pol said.

While extinguishing the flames, which took about 40 minutes, crews found an unresponsive woman and pulled her out of the burning home, Vander Pol said. The resident, whose identity was not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters also discovered the lifeless dog inside the charred structure.

The cause of the blaze, which destroyed the mobile home, was under investigation, Vander Pol said.