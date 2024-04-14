Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Escondido; suspects arrested after police chase

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — A woman was carjacked at gunpoint outside the Escondido Public Library on Saturday afternoon before her vehicle was crashed during a police chase, authorities said.

Two men approached the victim in the parking lot and held her at gunpoint, the Escondido Police Department said. They forced her out of her vehicle and then drove away.

About an hour later, police located the vehicle and tried to stop it. The suspects crashed near Fallbrook Street and Mission Road after a short pursuit.

Both suspects were taken into custody. The woman was not injured.