Woman and boy stabbed in Oceanside campground attack

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A woman and a male juvenile were injured in a stabbing attack at a campground in Oceanside today, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched at 2:15 a.m. Saturday to reports of a stabbing at 1450 N. Pacific St. at the Pacific Harbor Campground, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

``When units arrived on scene, they located a female subject lying on the ground, bleeding from her head,'' the department reported in a statement.

``It was later determined there were two victims involved in this incident.''

The male juvenile suffered a minor stab wound to the back and multiple abrasions, according to the statement.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for injuries that were described as not life-threatening.

A video was provided by witnesses that led to the arrest of two suspects, police said. Jose Luis Talavera Galopino, 30, and Jocelyn Ignacio, 21, were booked into jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

The circumstances that led to the alleged stabbing were unclear, and the victim's identities were not immediately available.

The relationship of the suspects to the victims, if any, was also unclear.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the attack to call Detective Sgt. Dave Estrada at 760-435-4698, or email DEstrada@oceansideca.org.

