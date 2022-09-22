Woman, 31, arrested after fight at Poway Day Care Center

POWAY (CNS) — A 31-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday after a fight with another woman at a day care center in Poway.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Poway Station were called at 9:05 a.m. to the parking lot at Head Start Poway Day Care Center at 13910 Midland Road on reports of a fight between two women, the suspect Chatney Norvell and a 40-year-old woman, said Lt. John Buckley.

According to deputies, while she was seated in her car during the fight, Norvell allegedly issued a threat to use a weapon against the victim. She then attempted to drive away and in the process struck the victim's vehicle.

During the fight, the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries to her face and was taken to Palomar Medical Center Poway, Buckley said.

Deputies recovered a gun from the glove box of Norvell's vehicle and arrested her on several charges, including battery and multiple weapons charges.

She was booked at the Las Colinas Detention and Re-Entry Facility.