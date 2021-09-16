Weekend resource event held for veterans in Vista

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A resource event for veterans and their families is being held from Sept. 16 to 19 at Green Oak Ranch in Vista.

The North County Veterans Stand Down event is an opportunity for any veteran to get a variety of help, ranging from dental work to vision checks to food and clothing to mental and physical checks.

“We’re just providing the services and giving them the hope, treating them as humans, as fellow veterans, and they go oh I’m somebody. Yeah, you are and you can turn your life around. That’s what we do here,” said President and Chairman Matt Foster.

There are also cabins on the grounds for veterans to spend the night in if they want. Organizers expect about 500 people to come through during the weekend.

Registration is requested but not required. The daytime events go from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., ending at noon Sunday. The address is 1237 Green Oak Rd, Vista, CA 92081.

Visit North County Veterans Stand Down's website for more information on the event and organization.