Volunteers stuff backpacks with school supplies for students in need

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — Inside the Salvation Army is an assembly line of volunteers of all ages stuffing backpacks with supplies for north county students in need, but for many of volunteers it’s just another day doing what they love.

"Everyone of them will say that’s why they’re here today," said Mike Montari, Kiwanis Club.

The Kiwanis Club and Salvation Army teamed up to accomplish just that for students.

“There is a lot of poverty here in our area and a lot of low income families so having the opportunity to give backpacks to those who might not have one and the school supplies that they need to do homework and things at school is very important," said Lt. Denise Litreal, Salvation Army.

Volunteers like Livia Aacobelli agree.

As she stuffed backpacks with crayons, notebooks and pencils she knows it’s one less worry for students.

"Having all these supplies and giving them to the youth that really need them. They don’t have to worry about — what does the other kid going to think about me? What is my teacher going to think about me? They know the comfort of having to be in that classroom with all the supplies that they need any they can learn in a comfortable space," said Iacobelli.

She said the work is even more special because the impact will be felt in her own community.

“When you can see it in your community and you can see your friends, your peers, and family members have that difference in their lives that’s what makes it so important," she added.

The Salvation Army said school liaisons across north county will be letting parents know the supplies are available next week.

Parents can then schedule a time to pick up the backpacks at the Salvation Army.