Vista Unified middle & high students to return for full-time, in-person classes in April

The Vista Unified School District board voted in favor of bringing students back on campuses five days per week beginning April 5.

Currently, in-person learning five days a week has only been reopened to the district’s elementary students.

Distance learning will remain an option for students’ families.

In November 2020, some high schools and middle schools had to pivot or pause their re-openings due to COVID-19 cases that quarantine hundreds of students and staff.

"Our schools are ready with all of the health and safety mitigation measures in place including mandatory mask wearing for all students and staff, daily health self-checks, hand washing stations, social distancing, temperature checks, outdoor learning environments, classroom cleaning, sanitizing, etc.," Superintendent Matt Doyle said in a statement.

The principal from each school will send out a personalized notification to the parents and students in the coming week outlining the schedule and procedures that will be in place.

