Vista to house new brewery, winery, and restaurants under one roof

CoLab Public House is located in Vista, just off State Route 78.
Posted at 2:31 PM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 17:55:44-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — House-made craft beer, wine, and hot-off-the-grill burgers – all under one roof.

It's called CoLab Public House and it's opening mid June at 2129 Industrial Court in Vista, just off State Route 78. The first-of-its-kind craft-beverage collective for San Diego County will include 15,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor common space.

Guests will order their choice of beverage from a 100-foot contiguous bar that’s split into four sections, each of which is devoted to a different vendor. To keep service quick and efficient, guest will order food from a separate window.

Joseph Deutsch, a partner in the $5 million project, said the concept was to allow beverage makers to have double the sales at half the cost. For instance, the three craft brewers will be sharing what's called a brewhouse, a $300,000 device that's key to making beer.

"Most breweries aren't this decked out and we wanted this to be a fun, upscale place. Most breweries pay for their equipment on their own. They're sharing it here," he said. "And most breweries don't get the draw of a conglomeration of breweries, wineries and food."

The breweries in CoLab Public House are Barrel & Stave, Breakwater, and Laguna Beach Beer Co. Propaganda Wine Co. is the urban winery, and Baby's Badass Burgers is going into its restaurant space.

