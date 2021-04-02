Vista Sheriff's searching for at-risk missing man

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) --The Vista Sheriff's Station needs the public for help locating a missing, at-risk man.

Daniel Garcia-Mendez, 52, was last seen on Wednesday, March 31, around 8:00 p.m. leaving his home in the 600 block of W. California Street, the Sheriff's Department said.

Due to medical issues, Garcia-Mendez may appear disoriented. According to his family, he has difficulty speaking clearly and has partial loss of movement in his left arm.

He's described as a Hispanic man, 5-foot-5-inches tall, 170 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, and a mustache.

Garcia-Mendez may be wearing a yellow jacket and often carries a blue fabric handbag, the Department said.

If you have seen Garcia-Mendez or have any information on his whereabouts, call 9-1-1 or the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (858) 565-5200.