Virtual learning for La Costa Canyon High students after threatening message found on campus

FILE
La Costa Canyon High School
Posted at 7:16 AM, Dec 03, 2021
CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) – Classes at La Costa Canyon High School in Carlsbad are being held virtually on Friday after the discovery of a threatening message on campus.

In a letter to parents, San Dieguito Union High School District Superintendent Dr. Cheryl James-Ward confirmed a message with “threatening language targeted toward our school community” was found written on the wall in a girl’s restroom at the school on Thursday afternoon.

Specific details on the message were not released, but the superintendent said Carlsbad Police were notified immediately of the threat.

The school advised students to stay home Friday for online instruction.

Carlsbad Police are providing “additional patrols and support throughout the school day Friday,” James-Ward said in the letter.

