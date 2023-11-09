Vehicle kills 37-year-old pedestrian in Encinitas

ENCINITAS (CNS) - A 37-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle in Encinitas, authorities said Thursday.

A pedestrian was reported struck by a car just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North El Camino Real, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Paramedics and deputies from North Coastal sheriff's station found the man and rendered medical aid. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the SDSD.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative, according to the SDSD, which is investigating the collision.

The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of family. Officials are asking anyone with information about the collision to call the North Coastal sheriff's station Traffic Division at 760-966-3500.

