ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A vehicle fatally struck a bicyclist Thursday at an Escondido intersection.

The traffic fatality at North Broadway and El Norte Parkway happened shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to the Escondido Police Department.

The bicyclist, a man whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene of the crash, EPD Sgt. Steve Braucht said.

No other injuries were reported.