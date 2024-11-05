Vehicle drives over cliff following Carlsbad pursuit, police say

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — The Carlsbad Police Department is investigating after a car drove over a cliff following a pursuit in North County Monday evening.

According to the Carlsbad Police Department, an officer saw a vehicle crash into a fence on the 2400 block of Impala Drive around 4 p.m. Monday.

After the crash, the vehicle fled the scene, prompting officers to initiate a traffic stop.

“The vehicle refused to stop, resulting in a police pursuit which was eventually cancelled by the primary police officer at Palomar Airport Road just west of Avenida Encinas due to safety concerns,” police said.

After the pursuit, the department said officers saw the vehicle accelerate and drive off the roadway along the 5500 block of Carlsbad Boulevard, where the vehicle went over a cliff.

“The driver was treated on scene by Carlsbad Fire Department personnel for significant injuries and was subsequently transported to a hospital for further medical care. The driver sustained life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive.”

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the department at 442-339-2115.