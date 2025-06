BONSALL, Calif. (KGTV) — Evacuations have been ordered near a vegetation fire that has broken out near Bonsall, located at 5031 S Mission Rd. An evacuation center is currently set up at 4980 Sweetgrass Lane in Bonsall.

According to Cal Fire, the fire burned 15 acres and has the potential to reach 50 acres. A residential community south of La Canada Road is threatened.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated.