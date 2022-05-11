Watch
Vegetation fire contained after burning 657 acres at Camp Pendleton

Posted at 10:49 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 13:49:53-04

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - Firefighters were still patrolling a fire Wednesday that burned more than 650 acres at the Camp Pendleton Marine base.

The Camp Pendleton Fire Department reported that the vegetation fire near the Romeo 3 training area started around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday. By 8:48 p.m. firefighters had contained the blaze after it burned about 657 acres of brush.

As of 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters continue to patrol the area, according to a tweet from Camp Pendleton.

No injuries were reported.

