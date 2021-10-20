Watch
Valley Center woman's body found in Colorado River, husband also drowned

Posted at 6:45 PM, Oct 19, 2021
VALLEY CENTER (CNS) - The body of a 68-year-old Valley Center woman was recovered Tuesday from the Colorado River, less than a week after her husband drowned in the same waters.

Suzan Weaver's body was located at 1:19 p.m., according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office. She and 75-year-old James Weaver, also of Valley Center, entered the water Thursday near the Topock Gorge, about 15 miles north of Lake Havasu.

Officials said Suzan Weaver fell into the water after attempting to retrieve a personal item that fell from a boat they were in, then her husband entered the water to assist her, but lost consciousness.

James Weaver was pulled from the water on Thursday by passing boaters, but later died at a hospital, sheriff's officials said.

Search efforts continued through the weekend for Suzan Weaver, whose body was located "in the river near the area where the incident occurred," the sheriff's office said.

