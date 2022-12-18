Watch Now
Twenty citations issued at Escondido DUI checkpoint

Posted at 9:41 AM, Dec 18, 2022
ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A total of 20 citations were issued to motorists during a DUI checkpoint, the Escondido Police Department said Sunday.

The checkpoint was conducted from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Second Avenue and Broadway. A total of 425 motorists were contacted and 14 citations were issued to unlicensed drivers, police said.

One driver under age 21 was cited for possession of alcohol and three citations were issued to uninsured drivers, one for expired registration and one car seat citation. One vehicle was impounded.

One motorist was arrested after allegedly driving through the checkpoint area before the detail began.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

