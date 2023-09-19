Tuesday last day to vote in Fallbrook Union High School District election

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego County's Registrar of Voters Monday reminded voters in the Fallbrook Union High School District that Tuesday is the final day to return ballots for the district's special election.

The person elected will fill Trustee Area One's vacant seat for the remainder of the current term ending December 2026.

The election is vote-by-mail, but people who need to cast ballots in person can do so at the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa until 5 p.m. Monday and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Only people who live in the district can vote in the election. People who aren't registered to vote but want to participate in the election can visit the registrar's office to conditionally register and vote provisionally through Tuesday, according to the county.

Voters in the north county district can sign and date their return envelope, seal the ballot inside and return it by mail -- no postage needed -- or to one of the registrar's official ballot drop boxes at Fallbrook Branch Library, 124 S. Mission Road or Fallbrook Regional Health District Community Health & Wellness Center at 1636 E. Mission Road.

The ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

On election night, the first set of unofficial results will come in shortly after 8 p.m., tallying mail ballots received before Election Day.

After the first unofficial report, there will be no additional updates until 5 p.m. Sept. 29.

The results must be certified by Oct. 19. All updates will be posted on sdvote.com.