ENCINITAS, Calif. (CNS) — A passenger train fatally struck a pedestrian Friday near South Ponto State Beach.

The northbound Coaster train hit the person near the intersection of La Costa Avenue and North Coast Highway 101, in Encinitas, at about 8:30 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The pedestrian, whose identity was not immediately available, died at the scene, Lt. Dave Collins said.