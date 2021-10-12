Tips sought in fatal Escondido hit-run crash

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public Monday for help in identifying a motorist involved in a weekend hit-and-run crash that fatally injured a 72-year-old man in Escondido.

The driver's white Mercedes-Benz sedan struck David Cisneros of Escondido as the victim was crossing the 2300 block of East Valley Parkway on his mobility scooter about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police and the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Following the deadly collision, the motorist fled. Paramedics took Cisneros to Palomar Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Escondido police Officer Paul Smyth at 760-839-4423.