Tips sought in early morning Oceanside shooting, 1 man injured

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Oceanside Police are investigating after a man was shot in the San Luis Rey River Trail area early Thursday morning.

Reports of a shooting first came in around 4:30 a.m. near the 400 block of Parkside Drive. However, officers could not locate the crime scene after an extensive search of the area, the department said.

Then around 7:00 am, Oceanside Police responded to a call of a person suffering from a gunshot wound near the 400 block of Woodpark Way.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was treated at the scene before the paramedics took him to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

His current condition is unclear at this time.

Investigators later learned the assault occurred in the San Luis Rey River Trail area during the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective David Estrada at (760) 435-4698. If you want to remain anonymous, call the tip line at (760) 435-4730.