Tip Top Meats in Carlsbad closes after more than 40 years

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — More than 40 years later, Tip Top Meats in Carlsbad will close its doors for good. Its staff and customers, who have been coming here for years, have felt the loss.

For many customers, it’s hard to believe a staple within their community is closing up shop on Monday as they walk into a store full of empty shelves.

Tip Top Meats has been the go-to European Market in the neighborhood since 1978.

The business was started by a man known by all as “Big John,” who immigrated to the US from Germany. His granddaughter Amanda Kennedy is one of the owners.

“He had $400 in his pocket, and he made a promise to his mom that he was going to make the best sausage possible. And pursue the American dream," Kennedy said.

Through the years, the business became more than just an establishment; it truly became a family.

This is what makes this day so difficult for many, from the staff to the long-time customers. One of those was Neng, their French baker, who has been baking bread for them for more than 13 years.

"People are smiling, people are welcoming. It’s not like a big grocery store where you are just a number. It’s very special,” he said.

But, Kennedy says the rise in costs forced them to make the tough decision to close.

“One of the hardest things we’ve been dealing with is the ever-changing business environment, regulatory changes, inflation cost of living, increase factors we’re dealing with," she said. "But it’s not going to deter us from being successful.”

It also has been a tough goodbye for customers like Paul Irwin, who had breakfast here weekly with his friends.

"We’re going to miss all these people for one thing because we got to know them so well," Irwin said. "The cozy nature and even the other customers we’ve gotten to know pretty well.”

Although the family is working out the possibility of reopening, they say they take some comfort in knowing John leaves behind a legacy that touched so many lives.

“It really just feels like we’re losing him again," Kennedy said. "This was his building, what he designed from the ground up. His handprints are outside, you put your hands in it. It’s very important.”

