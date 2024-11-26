Three teens injured when pickup crashes in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — Two teenage girls and a teenage boy were injured when their Toyota Tundra crashed in the front yard of an Oceanside home.

The truck was traveling at an estimated 65 mph on Pacific Street just before 2 a.m. and attempted to turn left at Eaton Street before crashing onto private property, according to Oceanside Police.

All of the occupants of the vehicle were 17 years old and sustained minor injuries, with one occupant taken to a trauma center.

The driver was evaluated for driving under the influence and was driving without a license, police said.

If the investigators conclude the driver was under the influence then the case will be forwarded to the San Diego County District Attorney's office.

