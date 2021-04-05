Three people displaced after Oceanside apartment fire

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Three people were displaced after a fire tore through their Oceanside apartment on Sunday.

The fire was reported at 2229 Via Blanca just after 6 p.m., according to the Oceanside Fire Department. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke pouring out of the windows of a third-story apartment.

Residents were evacuated from the building as fire crews battled the blaze. No injuries were reported.

At least three people were displaced from the apartment complex. The Red Cross is providing assistance to the family.

A cause for the fire is under investigation.