Third racehorse dies in Del Mar's Summer meet

DEL MAR (CNS) — A 3-year-old gelding has died after suffering a racing injury at Del Mar, track officials confirmed Sunday.

Handsome Red was injured at the five-eighths pole in Saturday's third race. The official race chart said he was "pulled up and was transported off the track via equine ambulance." The San Diego Union Tribune reported that the horse "broke down on the backstretch ... and was euthanized on the track" after suffering a right leg injury.

Saturday was the fourth career race for Handsome Red, including one first-place finish. He was owned by Bret Lewis and Rainmaker Racing LLC and trained by Craig Lewis. His jockey was Kazushi Kimura.

Handsome Red is the third horse to die during Del Mar's summer meet, which began July 20. Five horses died from racing or training injuries at the track in 2023, according to data from the California Horse Racing Board.

"We will be reviewing this incident with HISA, the CHRB, the attending veterinarians, and trainer Craig Lewis," Del Mar spokesman Mac McBride said Sunday in a statement provided to City News Service. "Over the last five years, Del Mar has been among the safest racetracks in the country and California's safety protocols have become a model for other jurisdictions. We are committed to maintaining the safest environment possible for racing and training here."