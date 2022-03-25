Watch
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Temporary BREEZE route reduction to begin in April

north county transit district coaster nctd
Courtsey
north county transit district coaster nctd
Posted at 1:22 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 16:23:22-04

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — Blaming a shortage of drivers, the North County Transit District announced Friday it will temporarily reduce BREEZE bus route frequency in Oceanside, Vista, and Escondido in early April.

Starting April 3, weekday routes impacted by the temporary schedule change include routes 302, 303, 318, 332, 350, and 351/352. Those routes, which normally operate with 15- to 20-minute peak frequency, will instead operate with a 30-minute frequency at certain points of the day.

According to NCTD, there will no changes to the span of service, meaning the first and last trips of the day will remain the same.

No such changes are planned for SPRINTER or COASTER schedules.

The complete list of temporary schedules is available at

.

The changes will remain in place "until further notice," NCTD said. Routes are expected to be restored as more staffing becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader today!