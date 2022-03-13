Teen hospitalized after roadster crash in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - A 19-year-old man was hospitalized early Sunday after he apparently crashed a three-wheel roadster into some trees lining the side of a road in San Marcos.

A bystander found the man at 3:31 a.m. Sunday in a Vanderhall Venice roadster in the westbound lanes of West San Marcos Boulevard near Discovery Street, according to Sideo news video.

The bystander called 911 and the San Marcos Fire Department found the victim slumped over the vehicle's steering wheel.

Two of the vehicle's three wheels detached from the roadster with one wheel found in a nearby parking lot and the other in the roadway, Sideo said.

The crash victim was taken to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido. His condition was not immediately known.