SWAT standoff in Miramar Ranch North ends in arrest

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A man who allegedly assaulted his family member with a bat at their Miramar Ranch North home Wednesday holed up inside and refused to surrender when police arrived, prompting an hours-long standoff that ended in the suspect's arrest.

San Diego Police Captain Mike Holden said it started with a 911 call at about 6:30 in the morning about an assault at a home in the 11500 block of Petenwell Road.

“The officers that responded found a victim and determined that another family member assaulted them with a baseball bat,” said Holden.

Police said the family member suffered serious injuries to the head but was treated at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and released.

Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Joseph Grecko.

Police said responding officers tried to get Grecko to come out of the house with no luck, prompting police to call in the SWAT unit and negotiations team.

“We bring in these resources because our goal here is to peacefully resolve what happened here today,” said Holden.

After nearly nine hours of negotiating with no response from the suspect, Holden said tear gas was deployed into the house. He said the suspect finally exited through the back, where he was taken into custody.

Holden said just days ago, the same suspect allegedly assaulted a different family member at the house. He’s now facing serious charges.

“He will be booked into jail for attempted murder on the family member today,” said Holden. “That same suspect assaulted a different family member in the same residence last week, and he will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon in that incident.”

After the SWAT standoff ended, Holden said detectives remained on scene to serve a search warrant at the home and collect evidence for both cases.