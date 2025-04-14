Suspect leads deputies on pursuit through North San Diego County

FALLBROOK, Calif. (CNS) — A standoff involving a possibly armed man unfolded today after a two-hour pursuit that led sheriff's deputies through North County ending in Rainbow, authorities said.

Deputies responded at around 10 a.m. Sunday to reports of a suspicious man in a black SUV with multiple broken or missing windows, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities chased the suspect through several cities, including Oceanside, Vista, Bonsall, Pala and briefly on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad.

At around 1 p.m., the suspect pulled into the driveway of a residence in the 5400 block of Rainbow Heights Road, where he allegedly refused to exit the vehicle for about 30 minutes before surrendering to law enforcement, according to a report from News Flash Media.

Medics from the fire department tended to the suspect, who was reportedly tased by deputies.

The suspect's name was not immediately available.

No other injuries were reported.

