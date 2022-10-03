Watch Now
Suspect jailed in serious-injury Oceanside hit-run accident

Posted at 12:47 PM, Oct 03, 2022
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - A 28-year-old Riverside County resident has been arrested for allegedly fleeing after the sedan he was driving struck a man in Oceanside last month, critically injuring him, authorities reported Monday.

Luis Sandoval of Lake Elsinore was taken into custody Friday in connection with the hit-and-run on North Redondo Drive, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Sandoval allegedly drove off after his westbound car struck the 28-year-old pedestrian just east of Martin Street about 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized for treatment of severe injuries, police said.

