Suspect jailed in serious-injury Oceanside hit-run accident

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - A 28-year-old Riverside County resident has been arrested for allegedly fleeing after the sedan he was driving struck a man in Oceanside last month, critically injuring him, authorities reported Monday.

Luis Sandoval of Lake Elsinore was taken into custody Friday in connection with the hit-and-run on North Redondo Drive, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Sandoval allegedly drove off after his westbound car struck the 28-year-old pedestrian just east of Martin Street about 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized for treatment of severe injuries, police said.