Special Olympian sworn in as honorary Oceanside police officer for the day

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Tuesday was a special day in Oceanside for one woman who walked into the police headquarters as a visitor, but then walked out as an Honorary Member of the Oceanside Police Force.

It was all smiles for Heidi Sands, who walked into the police meeting room, not knowing about the surprise that was in store for her.

She was welcomed by Oceanside police officers, her family, and those involved with the Special Olympics, all filling the front row.

For the past 35 years, Sands has been a member of the Oceanside community. During that time she’s made a lasting impact on so many people.

"Heidi has a never quit attitude. She lives independently, holds two jobs, and is a shining light wherever she goes." She goes on to say, "When you have special needs child and the community supports them it's all you ask for as a parent," said her mother Jacque Martin.

Meet Heidi Sands … an honorary @OceansidePD Officer. This @SpecialOlympics Athlete was awarded this honor Tuesday morning. Congrats Heidi! pic.twitter.com/Nxp2lCX32Y — Marie Coronel (@10NewsCoronel) August 8, 2023

Sands has also been involved with the Special Olympics since she was 12 years old. She’s competed in countless events, bringing home several medals in tennis and basketball.

Sands says with everything else she takes her medical condition in stride, hoping to use her experience to help motivate others to reach for the stars.

“If you want to do something just do it," said Sands.

She has a busy day planned, including training with a detective, visiting many North County businesses, and meeting with the community.