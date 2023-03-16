Some Encinitas residents concerned with traffic caused by sinkhole repair

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — As crews work to repair a massive sinkhole in Encinitas, the project is causing concern for some neighbors.

Last month, the city blocked off Lake Dr. between Wales Dr. and Sea Village Dr. after the sinkhole began expanding due to constant heavy rain.

"It was dangerous. It was really big. The street was falling in. The sidewalk was falling in," said resident Dan Duehren.

There are detour signs redirecting people through the neighborhood on Crest Dr.

Some residents said they're concerned about the increase in traffic in an area that is very walking-friendly.

"The draw for this street is everybody walks here, and everybody's got dogs," Ivan Hawker said.

Hawker lives near the south end of Crest Dr., which used to be closed off to traffic.

"Crest was never made for this type of traffic. It doesn't even have sidewalks. Only this little part does. Up in crest, the road's not even wide enough," Hawker said.

So far, crews have installed shoring, using rocks and grout, to stabilize the sinkhole and prevent further erosion.

Hawker said he understands people have to get in and out during construction but asks people to slow down.

He also hopes the city closes off the street again once the project is complete.

"Put it back like it was. That's what we paid for. We bought this house three years ago because we lived on a cul-de-sac at the end of the road without people flying through," Hawker said.

The city said the work to repair the street is expected to last through April.

