Small brush fire in Bonsall riverbed extinguished

BONSAL (CNS) - A small brush fire was extinguished Sunday in a riverbed near eastbound state Route 76 and South Mission Road, the North County Fire Protection District said.

At 2:35 p.m., the district said the forward rate of spread had been stopped and fire crews would remain on scene to perform mop-up.

The riverbed contained heavy fuel and crews with chainsaws and other equipment would thin out the vegetation for the next hour, according to Capt. John Choi of the NCFPD. He said the fire was difficult to get to because of so much heavy brush.

Crews from the North County Fire Department, the Vista Fire Department and Cal Fire San Diego assisted in firefighting efforts, the captain said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Choi said.