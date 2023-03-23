Sinkholes, fallen trees across North County impact residents

DEL MAR (KGTV) — Long commutes, 12 mobile homes evacuated, and thousands losing power: these are the results of recent storms impacting residents everyday in North County.

“It was at two in the morning, and it sounded like an explosion,” said Jerry, a Del Mar resident.

There have also been a handful of fallen trees.

“I thought it might be vandals, but just to be on the safe side, I called; what’s the number?” Jerry said

“911!” Melba said.

A tree stump is all that’s left of a large Torrey Pine tree that fell on Jerry and Melba's home in Del Mar.

“When I turned the lights on, I was stunned because I had this big tree in our living room,” Jerry said.

ABC 10News first spoke to Jerry and Melba when the tree fell one month ago. The branches shooting through their roof and out this window. Now the couple says repairs still aren't finished. They've been delayed because of the rain.

“We’ve been shuddering every time we hear about atmospheric rivers and so forth," Jerry said. "They’re flowing right at us.”

The rain is also causing problems for this giant sinkhole in Encinitas. It’s grown exponentially since it first opened in February, and construction stops every time water falls from the sky.

“I didn’t expect it to get so big," said Lucy Melamed, an Encinitas resident. "It was a hole in the ground. Didn’t expect it to break the sidewalk.”

Lake Drive has been closed for weeks, rerouting traffic to Crest Drive, which is normally a quiet cul de sac. The city says crews are still on track to finish repairs by the end of April. It’s one of at least five recently-formed sinkholes, the others in El Cajon and Oceanside.

“I think it's pretty impressive and awakening to see what nature can do and problems it can cause,” said Amelia Sheppard, an Encinitas resident.

