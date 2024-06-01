Watch Now
Shooting suspect arrested by Escondido SWAT Friday night

Posted at 12:08 PM, Jun 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-01 15:08:46-04

ESCONDIDO (KGTV) — A man who shot a person at an Escondido gas station Friday night is in custody after an hours-long pursuit with authorities, according to Escondido Police.

At 6:43 p.m., police responded to calls of a shooting at the Varso Gas off South Escondido Blvd. Upon arrival, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg who was later transported to Palomar Hospital.

Witnesses told police a male suspect shot one person in the leg then fled the scene in a motor home vehicle.

Escondido PD located a similar vehicle at Broadway Place and 13th Ave., where they conducted a high-risk traffic stop. The suspect ran out of the motor home, leading authorities on a foot pursuit.

Sgt. Chris Leso tells ABC 10News the man hid in residents' backyards and was eventually taken into custody without force around 9:30 p.m. by SWAT.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, and no identities have been released.

