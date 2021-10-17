Shooting, stabbing in separate attacks in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) - One person was shot and another person was stabbed in separate incidents in Escondido, police said Sunday.

At 8:39 p.m. Saturday, a shooting occurred at a mobile home park at Borden Road and Citracado Lane, according to Sgt. Van Zandt of the Escondido Police Department.

The victim was taken to Palomar Medical Center, the sergeant said.

A stabbing happened at 9:22 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Valley Parkway and North Date Street, Zandt said. That victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

No arrests were made in either case as of Sunday afternoon, he said.