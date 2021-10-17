Watch
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Shooting, stabbing in separate attacks in Escondido

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Escondido Police Department
Escondido police
Posted at 4:16 PM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 19:16:07-04

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) - One person was shot and another person was stabbed in separate incidents in Escondido, police said Sunday.

At 8:39 p.m. Saturday, a shooting occurred at a mobile home park at Borden Road and Citracado Lane, according to Sgt. Van Zandt of the Escondido Police Department.

The victim was taken to Palomar Medical Center, the sergeant said.

A stabbing happened at 9:22 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Valley Parkway and North Date Street, Zandt said. That victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

No arrests were made in either case as of Sunday afternoon, he said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINEE TODAY!