VISTA, Calif. (CNS) — A female felony suspect who was last seen in the 1400 block of North Santa Fe Avenue in Vista was sought Sunday by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were searching for the woman, who was described as being in her late 20s, 5-feet-7 inches tall, wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

A sheriff's helicopter was used to broadcast details of the search to neighborhood residents Sunday afternoon.

Anyone who sees her was asked to call 911.