Sheriff's Department looking for missing man in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CNS) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was looking for a missing man Sunday.

A helicopter announcement asked residents for their help in locating Michael Silverstein, who was last seen at around noon in the area of Rock Springs Road and Woodland Parkway in San Marcos.

Silverstein was described as a white male, 58 years old, 5-foot 9- inches tall, 320 pounds, with gray hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue sweatpants.

Anyone who sees him was asked to call 911.