Sheriff investigating back-to-back shootings in Vista

Posted at 10:28 PM, Apr 13, 2024
VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Two men were injured in separate shootings four miles apart in Vista on Saturday night, authorities said.

The first shooting happened at 8:35 p.m. in the 300 block of S. Santa Fe Avenue. San Diego County Sheriff's deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

At least one suspect fled the scene on foot, officials said. The investigation is ongoing.

The second shooting occurred at 9:06 p.m. at Smilax Road and Mimosa Avenue. Officials said a man was shot in the chest.

The conditions of the two victims were not immediately known.

This is a developing story. 10News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

