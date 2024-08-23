Sedan driver arrested for DUI in Oceanside fatal crash

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A 22-year-old Oceanside resident died Friday in a rollover crash and the driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after his passenger was ejected from a sedan on state Route 76, the Oceanside Police Department stated Friday.

The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday when the driver, Dejhaun Jones, a 20-year-old Oceanside resident, lost control of a BMW sedan which rolled over on SR-76 just east of Loretta Street, according to an OPD statement. Jones suffered minor injuries.

The ejected passenger suffered major injuries, including head trauma, the statement said. The passenger was taken to Scripps La Jolla Medical Center and died of his injuries at 3:18 a.m. Friday. His identity was withheld pending family notification.

Jones was evaluated and determined to be under the influence. He was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI-related charges, the OPD statement said. Jones was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

OPD's Major Accident Investigation Team was conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the collision was asked to call OPD Officer Kevin Lissner at 760-435-4651.

