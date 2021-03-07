SDUHSD plans for in-person learning while waiting for state approval

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) - The San Dieguito Union High School District is waiting for state leaders to approve their safe reopening plan that transitions students back on campus, and leaders say they will move forward with their plan even if they don’t hear back from the state by Monday.

In a press conference at Torrey Pines High School Saturday, representatives from North County parent and school groups spoke about the need to bring students back to in-person learning. SDUHSD Superintendent Robert Haley also spoke, saying he wants students to have the option to return in person as soon as possible.

He said his district has been working with San Diego County leaders to create a safe reopening plan. Their plan begins with giving students the option to return to campus, and each of those students will have one day of in-person learning per week. He said San Diego Public Health Officer Doctor Wilma Wooten has been helpful through the whole process, even approving their plan on a Saturday.

“They worked through a weekend to make sure it got to the state of California,” said Haley.

Haley said their plan now has to go through a school safety review process on the state level before they can implement it, and it’s been on state leaders’ desks for about six days now, but the district hasn't heard anything.

“I literally put in one of my communications ‘I’m begging you,’ it’s all I can do,” said Haley.

He said the principals and leaders from the district’s ten schools have all met and decided to move forward with their in-person plans starting Monday, March 8, even if they haven’t heard from the state by then. The state has until the end of the day Tuesday to respond.

“I can’t stop until we get the state to hear our concern. If there’s something else we need to do, tell us. I’ll do it between now and Monday morning. They have my cell phone number,” he said, saying he will work through the weekend to perfect their plan if it means getting some students back in-person faster.

Haley added that he wants families to know there will still be virtual options for students who feel more comfortable staying at home.