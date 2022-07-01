SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Police Friday are looking for a man who is suspected of using a gun and taking a woman's SUV in Rancho Bernardo.

A man in his mid-20s allegedly walked up to a 36-year-old woman in a green 2020 Toyota Rav4, pointed a gun at her and demanded her vehicle at an apartment complex in the 11200 block of Paseo Montanoso around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

"She gave him the keys and he drove away in her car," said Officer Robert Heims. "He was last seen driving out of the apartment complex and unknown where from there."

San Diego Police Robbery Detectives are leading the investigation.

No other information was released.