Santa Ana winds bring gusty conditions to North San Diego County

RANCHO BERNARDO, Calif. (KGTV) — Wednesday, Santa Ana winds brought some pretty strong gusts to much of San Diego County.

Areas near the mountains and valleys are under a High Wind Warning until 10 p.m.

Rancho Bernardo and Escondido were two of the places that experienced strong wind gusts throughout the day. Some wineries took extra safety precautions due to gusty conditions.

"We've tied the umbrellas down cause they can go off flying and you just never know with very unusual wind," Samantha Nawrocki said.

Nawrocki's family owns the Bernardo Winery in Rancho Bernardo. She lives in Escondido.

Nawrocki said the strongest winds came overnight into Wednesday morning. She believes they were at least 50 miles per hour.

Escondido along with Julian and Poway are all under a High Wind Warning as well.

"It's been very windy," said Ron Bas, owner of Bastian Vineyards in Highland Valley.

Bas said he's used to Santa Ana winds whipping through the canyon.

"It topples chairs and tables," Bas said.

"Most of us outdoor wineries have shade cloth and have to be mindful that it gets ripped so I rolled that up."

However, the gusty weather does do some good for Bas' vineyard.

"This time of year, when the vines are going dormant, the wind has a great effect of just blowing all the leaves off," he said.

Bas said he just hopes the wind doesn't stick around for too long.

"Hopefully, it'll be gone by the weekend when we're back open, and all is good," he said.

The high winds also forced Mountian Empire Unified School District in Pine Valley to close its schools Wednesday out of precaution.

