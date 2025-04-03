San Diego Humane Society wrangles emu on the loose in Vista

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The San Diego Humane Society said its officers rescued an injured emu that was on the loose in Vista Wednesday night.

As of Thursday morning, the bird, whose neck and right wing were hurt, was recovering at SDHS' Escondido Campus.

"Our Humane Law Enforcement Officers and Emergency Response Team received a call about the bird running loose in Vista (Wednesday) night," Nina Thompson, the Humane Society's director of public relations, said.

Estimated to be around 3 years old, the bird wandered into a yard on the 600 block of Vale View Drive, according to SDHS.

"To ensure a safe and comfortable recovery, the emu has been placed in a fully enclosed yard where our medical staff is closely monitoring and treating (its) wounds," Thompson said. "The emu will receive medical care by our veterinary team in Escondido while we search for a possible owner." Shelter staff have temporarily named the emu Claudius.

"As with any stray animal in our care, Claudius will remain on a 72-hour stray hold while we determine the next steps," Thompson added.

