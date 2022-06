VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A missing teen was being sought Sunday by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

A sheriff's helicopter broadcast an announcement at 3:23 p.m. Sunday in the area of the 200 block of West Los Angeles Drive for residents to be on the lookout for Lawrence Rugley, a Black 17-year-old male wearing a white shirt, blue sweatpants, and checkered vans.

Anyone who sees Rugley was asked to call 911.