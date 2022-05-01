Watch
San Diego County Sheriff: Pedestrian struck, killed by coaster train

Posted at 5:35 PM, Apr 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-30 20:35:16-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A pedestrian was killed by a train Saturday in North County, the San Diego Sheriff's Department said.

Just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff's Station's Transit Enforcement Unit responded to a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a northbound Coaster train in the restricted area of the railroad track near Sassafras Street.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, said Deputy Tyler Eikermann.

Deputies were investigating the accident, and the manner of death will be determined by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with information about this incident was urged to call the Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.

